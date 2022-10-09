LawCall
Hattiesburg library hosted 1st ever children’s ComiCon

ComiCon
ComiCon(Adam Singletary | Adam Singletary)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Public Library hosted its first ComiCon Saturday.

The event highlighted the library’s “Will Eisner & The History of the Graphic Novel” exhibit.

Children from across the Pine Belt came out to enjoy looking at the novels, while participating in superhero-themed activities.

Library assistant director Adam Singletary Eisner’s tale was fascinating.

“Will Eisner’s career begins in comic strips and then it goes into comic books, and he creates his own superhero, Spirit, and then he’s drafted into WW ll, where he creates pamphlets for the military.”

The children got to meet their favorite superheros Saturday, while making crafts and enjoying snacks.

While the ComiCon was only a one-day event, the Eisner exhibit will be on display until Oct. 22.

