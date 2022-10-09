LawCall
First Alert Forecast: rain possible by mid-week from an approaching cold front

Showers possible by mid-week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will be quick to fall after sunset this evening across the region as clear and quiet conditions continue. Expect low temperatures to fall to the lower 50s later tonight into early Monday morning under mainly clear skies.

Monday’s forecast will feature more sunshine and close to normal temperatures. We will likely see temperatures reach the lower to a few middle 80s during the afternoon hours. It will be another nice day for those planning to head out to the State Fair.

High temperatures will trend slightly warmer by mid-week to the middle 80s before another cool down arrives by the end of the week behind another cold front. Scattered showers and potentially thunderstorms are possible ahead of this front mainly Wednesday and Wednesday night. Drier/cooler air will filter in behind the boundary by late week into next weekend.

