First Alert Forecast: Cooler start to our Sunday morning with Highs reaching in the 70s today! Rain is on the way, returning on Wednesday!

Much cooler across the area this morning, with Temps in the 50s to 40s to start the morning!
Much cooler across the area this morning, with Temps in the 50s to 40s to start the morning!
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This Weekend:

Happy Sunday!

A cold start to the morning, temps right now in the low 50s to upper 40s. Clear and calm this morning. Sunday should reach the upper 70s under mainly sunny skies. Make sure you get out and enjoy the weather! With breezy north winds and lower humidity, the wildfire threat will start to increase. Make sure to be cautious with any outdoor burning and heed to burn bans.

Our next front returns Wednesday along with rain showers and a few storms present across the area!

Next Week:

Temperatures are forecast to trend upward into next week back to the lower and middle 80s as moisture levels also increase, especially by mid to late week ahead of another frontal system. Much needed showers and storms are also possible with this cold front that is expected to move through on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs fall back down to the upper 70s following the front on Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane Julia, located over the southwestern Caribbean, has made landfall in Nicaragua. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, and mudslides are concerns over the weekend across parts of Central America and southern Mexico. Additional tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.

