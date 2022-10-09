2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were taken for emergency treatment Sunday afternoon after being injured during a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 59.

Volunteer fire departments from Moselle, Boggy, South Jones and Southwest as well as the Mississippi HIghway Patrol responded shortly after 1 p.m.

Witnesses said an 18-wheeler involved clipped a white pick-up truck, causing the pick-up to veer and flip off the interstate.

The driver of the pick-up required extrication to safely remove him from his vehicle.

A third vehicle sustained minor damage.

The flatbed, 18-wheeler was hauling large bales of wire and lost a portion of its cargo, which ended up strewn over the northbound lanes near the 75-mile marker.

Traffic was stopped completely for nearly an hour and slowed with one lane open for nearly another hour while firefighters assisted with emergency medical care and clearing of debris.

Two individuals were transported to the emergency department, one with serious injuries and one with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Three other individuals declined transport.

