LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90

The investigation is currently ongoing.
The investigation is currently ongoing.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday.

According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people occupied the second vehicle; both were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks
Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say

Latest News

Tunnels to Tower 5K honors military, first responders
Tunnels to Tower 5K honors military, first responders
Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice
Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed again, this time for texts related to Brett Favre’s pharma project
Slightly warmer into the week ahead.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast