LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers

By Josh Jackson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members and loved ones of Jaheim McMillan are praying the Gulfport High School freshman bounces back. He’s now on a ventilator in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Mobile, Alabama.

“I’m not going to pull the plug on him,” said McMillan’s mother, Katrina Mateen. “Maybe he can come back. If he can, I’m going to give him that chance.”

Mateen spoke exclusively with WLOX anchor Josh Jackson. Mateen said her 15-year-old son was shot in the head by a Gulfport police officer Thursday. Authorities said they received reports of a car with people inside waving guns at drivers. That car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar store in Gulfport. Police say the teens then ran off and an officer engaged an armed suspect, leading to shots being fired.

“No one held up a weapon at a police officer,” said Katrina Campbell. “They are making up stories to save their behinds.”

“I ask myself, why is it always this demographic,” said JZ 94.5 owner/radio personality Rip Daniels. “A young African American male, usually unarmed.”

The family of Jaheim McMillan has dealt with an officer involved shooting before. The teen’s uncle was killed in a standoff with police in 2018. Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing a year later.

“They killed his uncle, Marvin McMillan, a few years back,” Mateen added. “When I got here yesterday, they handcuffed me and walked me across the street.”

“There is a fear of African American males,” said Daniels. “Why do you run? Look at the history of those who didn’t?”

All suspects involved are now in custody. Police said several firearms were recovered.

“I support law enforcement,” Daniels added. “It’s a dangerous job, but the first order of business is do no harm. Having a gun is not against the law.”

As police maintain their innocence, the victims and their families are crying foul. It’s clear that there are two vastly different sides to this story that won’t go away anytime soon.

The investigation is now being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home
JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun

Latest News

The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
The End Zone: No. 10 Clinton upsets the defending champs on the road
A water tower emblazon with the City of Jackson, Miss., official seal.
Jackson seeking $35.6M from state infrastructure program to help fund water and sewer projects
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
Lucky Leaf Expo allows networking opportunities for medical marijuana industry in Mississippi
Lucky Leaf Expo allows networking opportunities for medical marijuana industry in Mississippi