LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Man charged with attempted murder of 19-year-old stepson

Man charged with attempted murder of 19-year-old stepson
Man charged with attempted murder of 19-year-old stepson(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred outside of Lincoln County limits Friday night involving a stepfather and stepson.

According to the Lincoln County Police Department, LCPD received a call to assist the city of Brookhaven around 8:30 p.m. Friday night regarding a man being shot on railroad tracks behind a Home Depot.

Amari Scott, 19, of Fayette, was shot outside of city limits in Lincoln County by his 43-year-old stepfather David Jackson of Fayette.

Jackson was arrested and charged with attempted murder and is booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Scott was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, with injuries unknown at this time.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks
Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say

Latest News

City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 30 connections
Our next rain chances return to the area on Wednesday as our next Cold Front moves through.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
The End Zone: No. 10 Clinton upsets the defending champs on the road
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers