Man charged with attempted murder of 19-year-old stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred outside of Lincoln County limits Friday night involving a stepfather and stepson.

According to the Lincoln County Police Department, LCPD received a call to assist the city of Brookhaven around 8:30 p.m. Friday night regarding a man being shot on railroad tracks behind a Home Depot.

Amari Scott, 19, of Fayette, was shot outside of city limits in Lincoln County by his 43-year-old stepfather David Jackson of Fayette.

Jackson was arrested and charged with attempted murder and is booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Scott was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, with injuries unknown at this time.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

