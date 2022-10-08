JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks.

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but changes how they are conducted and gives motorists information about their rights.

While roadblocks won’t be eliminated the Mississippi Center for Justice says they will stop unnecessary arrests and impounded vehicles for misdemeanor driving offenses. They represented four people who said the checkpoints were discriminatory and taking place in mostly poor minority communities.

One plaintiff, Timothy Holcomb videotaped his stop in February, questioning why it was taking place in his south Jackson neighborhood.

“I didn’t really see any evidence during this whole entire operation of them really getting rid of any violent crime,” said Halcomb. “So I really want to thank everyone involved for the one purpose that we set out for which is harm reduction.”

Jackson city attorneys were commended for working to make changes. Uniformed officers must now have a reason to pull someone over suspected of committing a crime, and there can be no surprise checkpoints.

“You can’t use them to check for warrants. You can’t use them to ask for the IDs of everybody in the car,” said MS Center for Justice Deputy Director of Impact Litigation Paloma Wu. “You can’t use them as a pretext for searching. you can’t use them in order to see if somebody doesn’t have insurance and then now arrest them.”

“Going forward we have instruments in place that can hold JPD accountable moving forward,” said plaintiff Archie Skiffer Jr. “This is a victory for me as an individual who moonlights at night as a delivery driver, not having to use various apps in order to circumvent roadblocks.”

Center for Justice officials said the changes end the punishment of poor and working people who face losing their jobs and providing for their families because of fines and fees related to minor vehicle infractions. The Jackson Police Department and the city of Jackson declined to release a statement on the settlement.

More details of the settlement will be found at https://mscenterforjustice.org/jackson-roadblocks-settlement .

