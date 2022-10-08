First Alert Forecast: pleasant & dry Sunday ahead of returning rain chances this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A very pleasant evening is on tap for central and southwest Mississippi in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures will quickly drop off after sunset with clear skies and low humidity in place. Overnight lows are forecast to bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s by early Sunday morning. A light jacket or sweater might be needed for those getting out late tonight and for the first few hours tomorrow morning.

Sunday will shape up to be another gorgeous and fall-like day. We should see high temperatures tomorrow afternoon back in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine to go around. Fire danger conditions are a concern through the rest of the weekend with breezy north winds and low humidity. Be cautious with any outdoor burning and heed to all burn bans.

Temperatures will start to warm up a bit into the upcoming week back to the lower and middle 80s. Our dry spell will also continue early on in the week before the chance for much needed rain returns by Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture will surge out ahead of an approaching cold front on Wednesday resulting to the chance for scattered showers and potentially thunderstorms. Rain will also be possible on Thursday as the front passes through across the region. Cooler and drier weather will follow into Friday and next weekend.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Julia, located over the southwestern Caribbean, is forecast to make landfall overnight in Nicaragua potentially as a category 1 hurricane. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, and mudslides are concerns over the weekend across parts of Central America and southern Mexico. Additional tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.

