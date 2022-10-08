LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast: Dry and cooler over the weekend! Highs on the rise next week, with our RAIN chances returning Wednesday!

Our next Cold Front begins to push through on Wednesday bringing us rain chances through Friday...
Our next Cold Front begins to push through on Wednesday bringing us rain chances through Friday of next week. Showers to possible thunderstorms will be likely as the front pushes through.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This Weekend:

A cold front has tracked through the south across the area, which will allow for cooler and drier air to filer in for this weekend. Beautiful and fall-like conditions will be around all weekend long in the wake of the cold front. Highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the upper 70s under mainly sunny skies. Make sure you get out and enjoy the weather! With breezy north winds and lower humidity, the wildfire threat will start to increase. Make sure to be cautious with any outdoor burning and heed to burn bans.

Our next rain chances return to the area on Wednesday as our next Cold Front moves through.

Next Week:

Temperatures are forecast to trend upward into next week back to the lower and middle 80s as moisture levels also increase, especially by mid to late week out ahead of another frontal system. Much needed showers and storms are also possible with this cold front that is expected to move through on Thursday with lingering showers on Friday. Highs by Friday return to the upper 70s. Lows in the mid-50s.

Tropical Tracker:

Tropical Storm Julia formed this morning over the southern Caribbean. Julia is on track to make landfall this weekend potentially as a category 1 hurricane in Central America. This system will not pose any threat to central MS or the U.S. as a whole. Additional tropical development is not expected within the next 5 days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Our next rain chances return to the area on Wednesday as our next Cold Front moves through.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
City of Jackson has no backup plan if Richard’s Disposal stops hauling waste without payment
Council agrees to settlement with Richard’s Disposal; trash pick up will continue in Jackson

Latest News

Our next rain chances return to the area on Wednesday as our next Cold Front moves through.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Bright and seasonable this weekend
First Alert Forecast: toasty today ahead of cooler weather this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm Friday; mild weekend behind dry front