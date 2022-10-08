LawCall
City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 30 connections

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a boil water notice for 30 connections on Saturday.

The City says that the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure.

AREAS IMPACTED:

  • [3400-3799] Kings Hwy: 39216

According to the City, residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. For more information, please contact (601) 960-2723 during business hours or (601) 960-1778 after 4 p.m. and on weekends.

