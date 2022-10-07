Things To Know for Friday, October 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Despite company buyout, the Sanderson Farms Championship will happen next year

Back in August 2021, Sanderson Farms was combined with Wayne Farms as a result of a buyout... That buyout brought speculation about whether the Sanderson Farms Championship would ever take course again. The tournament has been a big part of local business growth and a tourist attraction for the capital city, but up until Sunday afternoon, no one knew if the tournament would remain in Jackson past 2022. “It’s big for the economy, for the region, for charity. We had a lot of guests from the folks with Wayne-Sanderson Farms. Loved what they saw and we knew that we had to have everybody come here and really see it and experience it and every one of the new executive teams just had a great time,” said Steve Jent, the executive director of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

2. Richard’s Disposal to end trash pick up in Jackson on October 8, city says

Richard’s Disposal will suspend all garbage collection on Saturday, October 8, city officials said. The announcement comes after six months under an emergency contract and without compensation. The plan affects approximately 150,000 residential customers as well as the municipal court and other municipal buildings around the city that are being serviced with roll-off containers. “The city of Jackson is currently exploring all options when it comes to garbage pick up, including designated local pick up spots,” said Justin Vicory, executive writer for the city of Jackson. “We will keep you informed of any new developments.” The stoppage includes the twice-per-week pick-up of all residential garbage (including the collection of bulk items and bagged leaves). Household Hazardous Waste can still be dropped off at 1570 University Boulevard (at the corner of Highway 80 West).

3. Here’s your guide to the 163rd Miss. State Fair

The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is here and it’s filled with fun for the whole family! Here’s your personal guide to special events, featured attractions, and ticket information.

