Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at a gas station off Highway 80 that left one dead and two injured.

According to police, an unidentified man was seen on the Jubilee Gas Station surveillance footage fighting three individuals in the parking lot.

An unidentified man was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries at the location.

Police also said 29-year-old Zachery Bracey was shot in the left leg and hip and a 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Both individuals were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center and have non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle, a black GMC Sierra, has been located and recovered near Metairie Road and towed to a crime lab.

Police say suspects Dmarriel Cousins and Dvonte Nichols have since been arrested and charged with capital murder. Nichols was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Martize Davis and an unknown shooter are still at large and are armed and dangerous.

