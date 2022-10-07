LawCall
Saucier murder suspect rams police cars, apprehended by K-9 unit

Jacob Matthew McDonough, 26, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated...
Jacob Matthew McDonough, 26, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one felony count of murder.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a murder in Saucier on Thursday.

Deputies responded to 2173 East Adams Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male in the front yard deceased due to multiple gunshot wounds.

As deputies headed south on East Adams Road, they spotted the suspect vehicle driven by Jacob Matthew McDonough, 26, heading north. As the deputies made an attempt to turn around, both patrol cars were rammed by McDonough’s vehicle. A pursuit followed, the vehicle eventually coming to a stop on Frontage Road. McDonough was then detained after being apprehended by a K-9 unit. He would be taken to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport and treated for minor injuries inflicted by the K-9 unit.

McDonough has since been transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one felony count of murder. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.

