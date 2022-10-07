Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula.

“I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”

The new 26,000-square-foot space will provide increased support to U.S. Navy programs. It’s located in Jackson County Supervisor Ennit Morris’ district. His connection started years ago when he was employed by the company. He later retired there.

“It’s a special event and it is a special day to me,” said Morris. “I think it’s a big deal that we can supply the Navy with all of their needs. 95% of the work here goes to the Navy.”

Governor Reeves said Rolls-Royce’s investment in Mississippi does more than solely help propel the world’s greatest naval fleet. It will also help further propel the state’s growing economy.

“It’s because of days like today and announcements that we’re celebrating, that I truly believe that our state’s brightest days are ahead of us,” added Reeves.

