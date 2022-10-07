LawCall
Ridgeland seeking federal grant for Commerce Park Connector

The city of Ridgeland has received millions to help design the connector, which will be a frontage road for I-220.(Waggoner Engineering/City of Ridgeland)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland city officials hope a federal grant would help pay for the construction of a road that would open up 140 acres of property for development.

Tuesday, the board of aldermen approved the mayor’s request to submit a letter in support of the city’s application to the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.

Any grant money received would help pay for the Commerce Park Connector, which would create a new frontage road along the north side of I-220 from Highland Colony Parkway to New Pointe Drive in Ridgeland.

The city says the road would provide access to approximately 140 acres of land along I-220, including about 80 acres owned by Tougaloo College that was cut off from the main campus when the interstate was constructed.

“When the interstate was constructed, it cut Tougaloo in two,” Mayor Gene McGee said. “This will be a good example of getting a road to reconnect to it.”

The deadline to apply for the grant is October 13, 2022. Funds for the pilot program were set aside in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will provide $750 million for capital construction through 2026, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s website.

McGee said the project is expected to cost around $30 million to design and construct. The city has already received millions for the design work, including a $1 million allocation from the Mississippi Legislature during the 2022 session.

Plans are expected to be completed in the next eight or nine months. They are being drawn up by Waggoner Engineering.

It is being constructed in partnership with the Madison County Economic Development Authority and Tougaloo College.

