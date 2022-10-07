LawCall
Previous report of service lines containing lead revised, City of Jackson says

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson announced in a press release that the report of 16 service lines containing lead had been revised due to further investigation.

On September 28, meter installations revealed that 16 addresses had lead pipes, meaning the water going into those homes was contaminated.

However, the City says those lines have been field-checked and are not lead.

“We do not have any known lead service lines at this time,” the City said in a press release. “If any are discovered, we will take immediate action to notify the property owner or resident.”

