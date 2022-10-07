LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

MHP looking for applicants to join Cadet Class 67

MHP looking for applicants for its cadet class
MHP looking for applicants for its cadet class(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for applicants to join its Cadet Class 67.

Although there is a current shortage of troopers in the state, The public affairs officer with Troop J, Taylor Shows, said they had seen an increase in interest within the past few weeks.

The class begins in January and will last 12-18 weeks, depending on previous experience.

“You can help change the scope of society on law enforcement by what you do,” said Shows. “And when you wear state uniform, you have the influence on the public, and it’s a good way to change the direction society has on law enforcement.”

Shows said the starting pay is $50,000 a year plus a 25-year retirement.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 14.

Anyone interested can get an application online at dps.ms.gov.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home
JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun

Latest News

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Jackson City Council discusses water issues at a previous meeting.
Future of Jackson water to be hammered in private, after council approves confidentiality agreement with DOJ
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm Friday; mild weekend behind dry front
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: dry front moves in Friday, into weekend