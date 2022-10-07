Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested by Capitol Police for breaking into a vehicle at a parking garage in downtown Jackson.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Woolfolk Building after reports of someone running between cars and looking in the windows.

According to MDPS, once officers arrived on the scene, they found Johnny Williams, 21, attempting to exit the garage in a vehicle he had broken into.

Capitol Police arrested Williams at the garage, and he is being charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Williams’ bond has not been set at this time.

