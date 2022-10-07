Game of the Week: the No. 2 Jaguars host the No. 10 Arrows in crucial Region 2 matchup

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s week 8 of Mississippi High School Football, where each game becomes more crucial to win, especially during region play.

Defending MHSAA 6a state champions, the #2 Madison Central Jaguars (4-1) host the #10 Clinton Arrows (3-2) in a vital Region 2 matchup Friday at 7 p.m. in “the Jungle.”

After dropping the week 3 matchup in a rematch of last year’s state championship game against the #1 Brandon Bulldogs, the Jaguars have sprinted into a three-game win streak since their only loss of the season, and in dominating fashion.

Madison Central, led by quarterback and Louisiana Tech commit Vic Sutton and wide receiver Isiah Spencer has been explosive offensively for the better part of the 2022 season, scoring an average of 46 points a game at their home stadium.

However, the Arrows are more than capable of pulling off an upset Friday night. Clinton as a team is far better than their record shows. In fact, the only losses the Arrows have suffered have been against top 4 and undefeated squads in the #1 Bulldogs - who gave the Bulldogs a better game than the Jaguars and the #4 Ocean Springs Greyhounds.

Despite the losses, both teams have one thing on their mind; to stay undefeated in region play Friday night’s gridiron battle.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Clinton at Madison Central game Friday night at 10 p.m.

