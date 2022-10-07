LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Game of the Week: the No. 2 Jaguars host the No. 10 Arrows in crucial Region 2 matchup

Game of the Week: the No. 2 Jaguars host the No. 10 Arrows in crucial Region 2 matchup
Game of the Week: the No. 2 Jaguars host the No. 10 Arrows in crucial Region 2 matchup(Madison Central Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s week 8 of Mississippi High School Football, where each game becomes more crucial to win, especially during region play.

Defending MHSAA 6a state champions, the #2 Madison Central Jaguars (4-1) host the #10 Clinton Arrows (3-2) in a vital Region 2 matchup Friday at 7 p.m. in “the Jungle.”

After dropping the week 3 matchup in a rematch of last year’s state championship game against the #1 Brandon Bulldogs, the Jaguars have sprinted into a three-game win streak since their only loss of the season, and in dominating fashion.

Madison Central, led by quarterback and Louisiana Tech commit Vic Sutton and wide receiver Isiah Spencer has been explosive offensively for the better part of the 2022 season, scoring an average of 46 points a game at their home stadium.

However, the Arrows are more than capable of pulling off an upset Friday night. Clinton as a team is far better than their record shows. In fact, the only losses the Arrows have suffered have been against top 4 and undefeated squads in the #1 Bulldogs - who gave the Bulldogs a better game than the Jaguars and the #4 Ocean Springs Greyhounds.

Despite the losses, both teams have one thing on their mind; to stay undefeated in region play Friday night’s gridiron battle.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Clinton at Madison Central game Friday night at 10 p.m.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home
JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun

Latest News

Despite company buyout, the Sanderson Farms Championship will happen next year
Despite company buyout, the Sanderson Farms Championship will happen next year
JSU Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule (Kentrice S. Rush/University Communications)
JSU Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
Coach Prime ‘looking forward’ to being ASU’s homecoming matchup (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Coach Prime ‘looking forward’ to being ASU’s homecoming matchup
Southern Miss football looks to carry momentum into first ever Sun Belt Conference game (AP)
Southern Miss football looks to carry momentum into first-ever Sun Belt Conference game