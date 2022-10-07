First Alert Forecast:

LawCall
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front will also track south across the area over the coming hours, which will allow for cooler and drier air to filer in for this weekend. Beautiful and fall-like conditions will be around all weekend long in the wake of the cold front. Highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the upper 70s under mainly sunny skies. Make sure you get out and enjoy the weather! With breezy north winds and lower humidity, the wildfire threat will start to increase. Make sure to be cautious with any outdoor burning and heed to burn bans. Temperatures are forecast to trend upward into next week back to the lower and middle 80s as moisture levels also increase, especially by mid to late week out ahead of another frontal system. Much needed showers and storms are also possible with this cold front that is expected to move through on Thursday. Tropical Storm Julia formed this morning over the southern Caribbean. Julia is on track to make landfall this weekend potentially as a category 1 hurricane in Central America. This system will not pose any threat to central MS or the U.S. as a whole. Additional tropical development is not expected within the next 5 days.

