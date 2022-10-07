LawCall
First Alert Forecast: warm Friday; mild weekend behind dry front

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: After starting off quiet and clear, we’ll see clouds begin to stream back into the region by afternoon. We’ll still be able to manage highs in the middle to, a few, upper 80s. A few afternoon gusts to 20 mph will be possible as the front makes progress into the area. Underneath the clouds we do get, rain will remain unlikely. Expect lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: While some high clouds will hang around the area through the start of Saturday, we’ll see clearing skies amid brisk northerly winds and falling humidity levels. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight. Sunday features bright sunshine, mild breezes and low humidity. This could foster an increase fire risk through the day. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80; lows will drop, again, into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure hangs firm to kick off the week ahead, featuring more sunshine – highs in the 80s, lows in the 50s. By mid-late week, a wind shift ahead of a front will help bring a wave of showers and storms by late Wednesday through Thursday. While this won’t be drought busting, any little bit counts. Behind the front, highs will ease into the upper 70s and lower 80s by late next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: The remnants of Tropical Depression 12 continue to drift out to sea - well west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Tropical Depression 13 form late Thursday and is expected make quick pace westward toward Central America. It is expected to strengthen through the coming days, possibly becoming a hurricane before moving onshore early Sunday in Nicaragua.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

