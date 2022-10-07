First Alert Forecast: toasty today ahead of cooler weather this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a refreshing start this morning in the 50s, temperatures are forecast to rise slightly above normal once again this afternoon. Expect high temperatures across central and southwest Mississippi this afternoon to top out in the middle to potentially upper 80s in some spots under a mix of sun and clouds. A dry cold front will also be making progress south overhead today, which will allow for cooler and drier air to filter in by this weekend.

A beautiful and fall-like weekend is ahead of us in the wake of the cold front. Highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the upper 70s under mainly sunny skies. Make sure you get out and enjoy the weather! With breezy north winds and lower humidity, the wildfire threat will start to increase. Make sure to be cautious with any outdoor burning and heed to burn bans.

Temperatures are forecast to trend upward into next week back to the lower and middle 80s as moisture levels also increase, especially by mid to late week out ahead of another frontal system. Scattered showers and storms also look possible with this front that will likely approach the area on Thursday. Another push of drier/cooler air should move in behind this front as well going into next weekend.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Julia formed this morning over the southern Caribbean. Julia is on track to make landfall this weekend potentially as a category 1 hurricane in Central America. This system will not pose any threat to central MS or the U.S. as a whole.

