Despite company buyout, the Sanderson Farms Championship will happen next year

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back in August 2021, Sanderson Farms was combined with Wayne Farms as a result of a buyout... That buyout brought speculation about whether the Sanderson Farms Championship would ever take course again.

The tournament has been a big part of local business growth and a tourist attraction for the capital city, but up until Sunday afternoon, no one knew if the tournament would remain in Jackson past 2022.

“It’s big for the economy, for the region, for charity. We had a lot of guests from the folks with Wayne-Sanderson Farms. Loved what they saw and we knew that we had to have everybody come here and really see it and experience it and every one of the new executive teams just had a great time,” said Steve Jent, the executive director of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The new executives were happy with what they witnessed at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Chairman of Wayne-Sanderson, Clinton Rivers, announced on the 18th green at the end of the tournament that there would be back next year, although the long-term future is still in question.

“Just to have that tournament return, it says a lot about what Jackson offers. The Country Club of Jackson is a great facility, a great host and we support them in their effort to retain that tournament and continue that legacy that’s being established here in Jackson,” Rivers said.

The tournament remaining in Jackson is a big win for local businesses and the tourism industry. A study by the Sanderson Farms Championship board estimated that it brings in roughly $40 million a year.

Tickets for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship are available now and the Country Club of Jackson will once again host the tournament.

