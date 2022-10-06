LawCall
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks

(Taylor Clark)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) - A viral video showing people scaring children at a North Mississippi daycare is sparking outrage by parents.

Lil’ Blessings Childcare and Learning Center made a post on Facebook stating those involved have been fired and MSDH has been notified by the director.

WCBI News in Columbus said that numerous concerned parents reached out to them overnight Wednesday. Because it does involve kids, WCBI is not showing the video or faces at this time.

The video shows alleged daycare workers wearing Halloween masks and scaring the kids. WCBI has learned the video of the incident was recorded last month.

The children are visibly shaken up, crying, and screaming. One of the videos shows the alleged workers laughing about scaring them.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed with WCBI his department is investigating.

