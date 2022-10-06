Vicksburg Fire Department appoints new fire chief

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Fire Department has a new fire chief.

Derrick Stamps was sworn in as fire chief during a meeting of the Board of Aldermen in Vicksburg on Tuesday. Since he was a child, Stamps desired to serve his hometown of Vicksburg.

In fact, he has been in the fire department since 2000. Now, he is the head man in charge, an appointment he calls a blessing.

“I was excited, I think it was a long time coming, I believe God has plans and it was just in God’s timing,” said the new fire chief.

since his appointment, Chief Stamps has not been not wasting any time. Stamps has already come up with a to-do list to improve the fire department here in Vicksburg.

“This is going to be great for the morale and everyone involved,” he said.

Stamps is starting with increasing manpower. He says more than 40 percent of the workforce can retire, so the department is recruiting the best and brightest.

“Right now, we have 15 positions for firefighters and EMTs,” he said. “As you know, we have an aging workforce that’s aging and getting ready to retire. We need the younger group to come out to be part of it, and help us in this endeavor and protect the city of Vicksburg.”

Stamps also wants to work with the mayor and board to increase pay at the department to provide to offer more competitor salaries.

“I want to improve the wages and make a better work environment for the men and women of the department. Our greatest resource at the fire department is the men and women that respond to the calls that are handling the emergencies. It’s been driven by them, so I want to create better wages and a better working environment for them and give them all the tools they need.” Stamps stated.

Trey Martin was also appointed as the assistant chief. Martin has been with Vicksburg Fire since 2003.

