LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Vicksburg Fire Department appoints new fire chief

By Patrice Clark
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Fire Department has a new fire chief.

Derrick Stamps was sworn in as fire chief during a meeting of the Board of Aldermen in Vicksburg on Tuesday. Since he was a child, Stamps desired to serve his hometown of Vicksburg.

In fact, he has been in the fire department since 2000. Now, he is the head man in charge, an appointment he calls a blessing.

“I was excited, I think it was a long time coming, I believe God has plans and it was just in God’s timing,” said the new fire chief.

since his appointment, Chief Stamps has not been not wasting any time. Stamps has already come up with a to-do list to improve the fire department here in Vicksburg.

“This is going to be great for the morale and everyone involved,” he said.

Stamps is starting with increasing manpower. He says more than 40 percent of the workforce can retire, so the department is recruiting the best and brightest.

“Right now, we have 15 positions for firefighters and EMTs,” he said. “As you know, we have an aging workforce that’s aging and getting ready to retire. We need the younger group to come out to be part of it, and help us in this endeavor and protect the city of Vicksburg.”

Stamps also wants to work with the mayor and board to increase pay at the department to provide to offer more competitor salaries.

“I want to improve the wages and make a better work environment for the men and women of the department. Our greatest resource at the fire department is the men and women that respond to the calls that are handling the emergencies. It’s been driven by them, so I want to create better wages and a better working environment for them and give them all the tools they need.” Stamps stated.

Trey Martin was also appointed as the assistant chief. Martin has been with Vicksburg Fire since 2003.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
Man arrested for repeatedly hitting girlfriend with broom in Yazoo City

Latest News

Family and friends still searching for answers in shooting death of 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins
Family and friends still searching for answers in shooting death of 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins
Inflation forces some state fair vendors to raise prices but cost of admission, parking stays...
Inflation forces some state fair vendors to raise prices but cost of admission, parking stays the same
EXCLUSIVE: Bond set at $5 million for mother charged with striking, biting her infant daughter
EXCLUSIVE: Bond set at $5 million for mother charged with striking, biting her infant daughter
Mississippi teacher attrition rate ticks up this school year and is worse in low-performing...
Mississippi teacher attrition rate ticks up this school year and is worse in low-performing districts