TODAY: Here’s Thursday’s Mississippi State Fair schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is officially underway in Jackson.

The celebration kicked off Thursday morning with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the fairgrounds.

All food vendors, as well as the State Fair Ag Expo, are now open.

Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 10, Columbus Day.

Thursday is Mississippi Heroes Day. All police officers, first responders, firefighters, healthcare workers, medical professionals, and active military will be given free admission into the fair with identification.

Also Thursday, you can enjoy $2 rides per person from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Scheduled activities, and events for Thursday, October 6 :

11:00 a.m. – Gates open (free admission until 1:00 p.m.)

11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. – West Texas rattlesnake show – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m. – rides open

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – Great American Wild West Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

7:30 p.m. – Live Performance by B.o.B. – Budweiser Stage

10:00 p.m. – gates close

What to know before you go ?

Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car.

Children ages 6 and under will be admitted free of charge.

The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6.

Admission to concerts is free with fair admission.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.

When entering the midway, all guests will proceed through one (1) of the seven (7) entry security points utilizing a metal detector, and/or be subject to magnetic wanding.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12″x12″x6″.

No outside food or beverage is allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items are allowed unless and as authorized under fairground regulations.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by fair management for fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers are allowed.

