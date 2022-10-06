Things To Know for Thursday, October 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. EXCLUSIVE: Bond set at $5 million for mother charged with striking, biting her infant daughter

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)

A Jackson Municipal Court judge has ensured the mother accused of abusing -- even biting -- her four-month-old child doesn’t get out of jail anytime soon, setting her bond at $5 million after a court appearance Monday. Court documents obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side indicate Judge Jeff Reynolds issued the bond after 22-year-old Danielle Richards appeared in his court on a felony child abuse charge. An affidavit signed by a Jackson Police Department detective describes injuries Richards allegedly inflicted upon her child, including a brain bleed, broken collar bone, scratches, blisters, and bite marks on the infant’s left arm. The incident, which happened on Sept. 22, led to Richards’ arrest by JPD officers the next week. Filings reveal Richards confessed to “horrendously injuring her own baby” to the point that the child had to be admitted to an intensive care unit at an area hospital.

2. Suspect in Jay Lee murder files lawsuit, claims he’s being illegally detained

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r) (WLBT)

The man accused of killing Jimmie “Jay” Lee filed a lawsuit against Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is being illegally held in jail. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of Lee, whose body has yet to be found. Herrington is being held without bond. The lawsuit is a petition for writ of habeas corpus, which claims Herrington is being held without bond unlawfully. Herrington says there has been no direct evidence to implicate him in Lee’s murder, and that detectives made the arrest after tracking Lee and Herrington’s movements through social networking applications and surveillance footage, as well as the use of “cadaver dogs” which conducted a search at Herrington’s apartment.

3. Inflation forces some state fair vendors to raise prices but cost of admission, parking stays the same

Inflation forces some state fair vendors to raise prices but cost of admission, parking stays the same (WLBT)

While the cost of admission for the state fair is the same as in past years, some vendors say inflation has forced them to raise their prices. At the end of the day, vendors say it’s all relative though. While you may spend a little more at the fair this year compared to past years, you’re also likely spending more at restaurants and the grocery store too. With that in mind, vendors say the fair is still going to feel affordable.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.