Suspect wanted following shooting into vehicle, injuring 4-year-old child in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, September 27, the McComb Police Department responded to shots being fired at an occupied vehicle in McComb.

McComb police say the shooting occurred on the 600 block of Summit Street, where a 4-year-old was injured.

After further investigation, Michael D. Harris, 25, was identified as the suspect and is considered armed and dangerous.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for discharging a weapon within city limits, aggravated assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214.

