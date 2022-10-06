Storytelling company makes stop in Museum of Art in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Have you ever wanted to tell a story to a big audience? Have you ever wanted to learn how to tell a story from a producer or a director?

Well now is your chance as The Moth is in downtown Jackson and offers an opportunity to learn those skills for free.

“The Pop Up Porch is free, it’s open to the public and it’s an opportunity for everyone to come and meet The Moth, listen to stories, and learn more about what we do,” said Brandon Grant. “If you feel like you have a true story that you want to share, we have our team on hand that can sit down and sort of story coach it with you and takes you through The Moth process.”

The Moth has IPads, headphones, and a recording studio that allows those in attendance to truly enhance their storytelling abilities.

Grant mentioned if you don’t have a story on your mind when you get there, The Moth has tools to help you shape your thoughts into a story.

“If you have a story to share, we’ll kinda listen to that story and kinda walk you through our sort of 5-step story map process,” he said. “If you don’t have a story but you are open to the idea of sharing a story, then we have a couple of prompts here that can help jog your memory. When was a time your heart was racing? When was a time you didn’t follow your instincts? Things like that. Things that everyone has been through because we know those are the foundations for a great story.”

The Pop Up Porch will be at the Museum of Art in Jackson from Wednesday to Friday and then relocate to the State Fairgrounds for the weekend before making its next trip to New Orleans.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.