Richard’s Disposal to end trash pick up in Jackson on October 8, city says

The city of Jackson said its exploring all options when it comes to garbage pick up, including designated local pick up spots.
(kauz)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will suspend all garbage collection on Saturday, October 8, city officials said.

The announcement comes after six months under an emergency contract and without compensation.

The plan affects approximately 150,000 residential customers as well as the municipal court and other municipal buildings around the city that are being serviced with roll-off containers.

“The city of Jackson is currently exploring all options when it comes to garbage pick up, including designated local pick up spots,” said Justin Vicory, executive writer for the city of Jackson. “We will keep you informed of any new developments.”

The stoppage includes the twice-per-week pick-up of all residential garbage (including the collection of bulk items and bagged leaves).

Household Hazardous Waste can still be dropped off at 1570 University Boulevard (at the corner of Highway 80 West).

Richard’s Disposal, the low bidder for the waste management contract by $12 million, was issued a fully executed emergency contract that has yet to be ratified by the Jackson City Council, the city said in a statement to the media.

Since April 1, city officials say the contractor has satisfactorily fulfilled all obligations and the outstanding invoices due for garbage collection over the past six months exceed four million dollars.

“The work stoppage directly affects 70 local employees who were unemployed or underemployed at the time they were hired by Richard’s. Additionally, the contractor employs a local security company that operates around the clock to protect vehicles and equipment,” Vicory said.

The mayor released a statement of gratitude to the company for its service, but also regret for the families affected by the ordeal.

Pending a ratified contract and payment for services rendered, the contractor is suspending operations in the city and garbage collection will be on hold indefinitely.

The city encourages you to manage interrupted trash pick-up by:

  1. Reducing the amount of household waste by using reusable containers and other sustainable household products and goods, rather than disposables
  2. Freezing seafood waste until garbage pickup resumes
  3. Continuing to drop off all Household Hazardous Waste at 1570 University Boulevard
  4. Staying informed by following updates via the City of Jackson’s official website, through social media, and the local news.

