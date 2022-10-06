LawCall
Old Capitol Museum reopens welcoming Canadian visitors

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Renovations are completed, and the Old Capitol Museum opened its doors to the public Wednesday.

After more than two and a half years, the National Historic Landmark welcomed visitors from out of state and out of the country on the very first day.

“It’s an amazing place,” said Luc Bureau while gazing at the dome of the Old Capitol Museum. “I think it’s the nicest place we saw.”

Bureau and Fohr Sabine are from Montreal Canada and visiting State Capitols on their trek across the U.S. They happened to be some of the first visitors when the Old Capitol Museum reopened.

“I learned that the capitol dome is for ventilation. It’s for lighting, natural light. I learned that,” said Bureau. “I saw something about the gold star, the gold flower.”

The two have been in Jackson for two days. They just visited the capitol building in Baton Rouge.

“We learn a lot of things about the history of the capitol,” said Sabine. “When we go in all the states we go in the capitol, and we visit.”

The dome that captured the Canadians’ attention had a facelift. During the pandemic, the Old Capitol Museum closed, allowing workers to replace the copper roof that leaked onto the dome.

It now has new plaster and a new paint job.

The building holds the history of Jackson and the State Capitol from 1839 to 1903.

“We focus on really civics and Mississippi statehood and state government,” said Mississippi Department of Archives and History Museum Division Deputy Director Shane Keil. “The last year two years we’ve been getting a lot of emails, phone calls, knocks on the door saying when are y’all gonna reopen. So this has been a long time coming. We are very very excited. We’re very glad to reopen the doors and have visitors back in the Old Capitol Museum.”

The museum has new hours, now opening Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

