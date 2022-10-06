Laurel Police Department seeking public assistance in finding missing man

LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is described as 6′0″ of Fayette. Carter was last seen at the Super 8 Hotel on Sunday, October 2.

There is no vehicle description available at this time.

If anyone has any information or knows the whereabouts of Carter, they are urged to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.