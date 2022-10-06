LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Laurel Police Department seeking public assistance in finding missing man

Laurel Police Department seeking public assistance in finding missing man
Laurel Police Department seeking public assistance in finding missing man(LPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is described as 6′0″ of Fayette. Carter was last seen at the Super 8 Hotel on Sunday, October 2.

There is no vehicle description available at this time.

If anyone has any information or knows the whereabouts of Carter, they are urged to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson

Latest News

Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
MDOT doesn't want to repair light poles that have been stripped of copper wire, saying they'll...
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
Jackson State president selected one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans
Jackson State president selected one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans
4-year-old Flowood child found safe, missing child alert canceled
4-year-old Flowood child found safe, missing child alert canceled