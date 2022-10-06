Jackson State president selected one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., has been selected one of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine.

“I’d like to thank Our [Mississippi] magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” said President Hudson. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”

Wesley Wells, the publisher of Our Mississippi, said the 12 individuals were selected by “an independent panel of state-wide business and community leaders from nominations received from the public.”

“What an awesome group of people,” Wells said. “I’d like to thank the committee for doing an outstanding job... Congratulations to all the selected individuals, and also to all the individuals nominated. We’re proud of the great work they’re doing for the state of Mississippi.”

Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans of 2022-23 are listed below:

David Fernandes – President, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Mississippi

Robert L. Gibbs – Senior partner, Gibbs Travis, PLLC, Jackson, MS

Thomas Hudson – President, Jackson State University

Willie Jones – President & CEO, Dependable Source Corporation, Jackson, MS

Billy Knight – Mayor, City of Moss Point, Mississippi

Tim Lampkin – CEO, Higher Purpose Co., Clarksdale, MS

Dr. Felicia M. Nave – President, Alcorn State University

Dr. Vernon Rayford – Physician, North Mississippi Health Services, Tupelo, MS

Nashlie Sephus – Tech Entrepreneur, CEO, Bean Path, Jackson, MS

Dr. Justin Turner – Chief Medical Officer, Mississippi State Department of Health

Dr. Carmen Walters – President, Tougaloo College

Charles D. Watson – Sr. VP, Network Operations, C Spire, Ridgeland, M

The group will be honored at the 2023 Our Mississippi Honors Gala on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Cadence Bank Conference in Downtown Tupelo, Mississippi.

