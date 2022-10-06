Jackson Police Department agrees to overhaul roadblock policy following settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has agreed to change their roadblock policy after a settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law. The announcement was made on Thursday.

“This settlement is a critical victory for the Jackson community and the City of Jackson,” said Vangela M. Wade, President and CEO of MCJ. “Checkpoints—which don’t fight crime—are costly and wreak havoc on disproportionately impacted poor and Black communities. Under this settlement, the harmful impacts of checkpoints will be greatly curbed.”

Jackson Roadblocks by Josh Carter on Scribd

The initiative, called TAT, “Tickets, Arrests, and Tow,” began earlier this year. Following the lawsuit, Chief James Davis announced that they would continue holding the roadblocks. “We will continue to do it because it’s the state law,” he said. “You know, that it is our responsibility to keep the roadways safe.”

The plaintiffs in that suit, titled Gibbs v. City of Jackson, said that the roadblocks forced them to endure repeated delays as they attempted to get to work on time, pick up children from school, and make it to medical appointments.

“TAT caused a multitude of unnecessary harms to already struggling poor and working-class Jacksonians,” MCJ stated. The lawsuit also argued that TAT roadblocks were “unreasonable searches and seizures in violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

“We cannot police and incarcerate our way out of our problems together,” concluded Lea Campbell, of MAPS. “We commend JPD and the City administration for their willingness to listen to the concerns of and solutions brought forward by impacted Jacksonians and reconsider and reconfigure the roadblock policy into one that centers fairness, transparency, and accountability.”

