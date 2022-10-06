LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Jackson Police Department agrees to overhaul roadblock policy following settlement

Jackson Police Department agrees to overhaul roadblock policy following settlement
Jackson Police Department agrees to overhaul roadblock policy following settlement(WLBT)
By Josh Carter
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has agreed to change their roadblock policy after a settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law. The announcement was made on Thursday.

“This settlement is a critical victory for the Jackson community and the City of Jackson,” said Vangela M. Wade, President and CEO of MCJ. “Checkpoints—which don’t fight crime—are costly and wreak havoc on disproportionately impacted poor and Black communities. Under this settlement, the harmful impacts of checkpoints will be greatly curbed.”

The initiative, called TAT, “Tickets, Arrests, and Tow,” began earlier this year. Following the lawsuit, Chief James Davis announced that they would continue holding the roadblocks. “We will continue to do it because it’s the state law,” he said. “You know, that it is our responsibility to keep the roadways safe.”

The plaintiffs in that suit, titled Gibbs v. City of Jackson, said that the roadblocks forced them to endure repeated delays as they attempted to get to work on time, pick up children from school, and make it to medical appointments.

“TAT caused a multitude of unnecessary harms to already struggling poor and working-class Jacksonians,” MCJ stated. The lawsuit also argued that TAT roadblocks were “unreasonable searches and seizures in violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

“We cannot police and incarcerate our way out of our problems together,” concluded Lea Campbell, of MAPS. “We commend JPD and the City administration for their willingness to listen to the concerns of and solutions brought forward by impacted Jacksonians and reconsider and reconfigure the roadblock policy into one that centers fairness, transparency, and accountability.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson

Latest News

Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
Suspect wanted following shooting into vehicle, injuring 4-year-old child in McComb
Suspect wanted following shooting into vehicle, injuring 4-year-old child in McComb
Richard’s Disposal to end trash pick up in Jackson on October 8, city says
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found