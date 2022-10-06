Inflation forces some state fair vendors to raise prices but cost of admission, parking stays the same

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the cost of admission for the state fair is the same as in past years, some vendors say inflation has forced them to raise their prices.

At the end of the day, vendors say it’s all relative though. While you may spend a little more at the fair this year compared to past years, you’re also likely spending more at restaurants and the grocery store too.

With that in mind, vendors say the fair is still going to feel affordable.

One vendor Gary Morris says inflation has caused higher prices on the majority of what he needs.

“Pretty much everything from the cups to the chicken... philly meat, beef, pork, ribs, everything has gone up.”

That’s why Morris, known for “Big G’s”, said customers can expect to pay a little more than they have in past years.

“Forty or fifty dollars if they’re feeding a family of four,” he said. “A couple of years ago, it was 20 to 30.”

While vendors are forced to adjust prices, Michael Lasseter, the director of the state fairgrounds said prices for admission and parking are the same as they’ve been for as long as he can remember.

“We haven’t increased our prices any. As a matter of fact, we’ve added more shows,” he said.

Lasseter said there’s a $5 admission charge if you go to the fair after a certain time. That time is one o’clock during the week, and he said it varies on the weekends.

There’s also a $5 charge for parking.

“I was talking to a colleague; he’s worked here for 30 years, and I’ve worked here almost 25 years. We can’t recall the prices of the fair going up,” Lasseter said. “We’re going to try to keep those costs low for families to come out for this great event.”

Lasseter said there’s plenty of ways to make things more affordable. In fact, he said the state fair’s website shows specials on rides and that certain vendors typically offer deals throughout the day.

He said a family of four can expect to have a fun time for about $75.

“That’s still pretty cheap entertainment,” he said. “If you go to Disney World, it’s going to be a heck of a lot more than that.”

The fair will officially start at 11 o’clock Thursday. Everyone can get in for free up until 1 o’clock.

