First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm late week; dry front moves through Friday, Saturday

THURSDAY: Weak high pressure nudges south as the week wears on. Expect sunshine to be in high supply again - allowing for the morning 50s to fade into the middle to, a few, upper 80s by afternoon. A few clouds will start sneaking in overnight, but we’ll remain quiet and dry with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: After starting off quiet and clear, we’ll see clouds begin to stream back into the region by afternoon. We’ll still be able to manage highs in the middle to, a few, upper 80s. A few afternoon gusts to 20 mph will be possible as the front makes progress into the area. Underneath the clouds we do get, rain will remain unlikely. Expect lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the front’s wake, we’ll trend cooler again, with highs in the 70s through the weekend. Breezes will stay elevated - gusting to 20-25 mph at times. This, coupled with low relative humidity may pose a higher than average fire risk again. Winds will slacken a bit this early next week and humidity level will creep higher. Lower and middle 80s return; with a chance for rain possible toward the end of next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Depression 12 formed west of the Cabo Verde Islands Tuesday. It will likely fizzle in the open ocean by week’s end. Another wave in the eastern Caribbean could see a slow development cycle in the coming days as it enters the Caribbean, now – through 5 days, it has a HIGH chance to develop – trekking west toward Central America.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.