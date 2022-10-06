LawCall
First Alert Forecast: cooler weather to arrive this weekend behind cold front

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another beautiful afternoon will set up across central and southwest Mississippi today. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around with high temperatures slightly above normal in the middle 80s. It will be a great day for those heading out to the Mississippi State Fair! We will likely see more clouds pass overhead overnight with lows expected to bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures will also be warmer than normal Friday in the mid to potentially upper 80s in some posts under a mix of sun and clouds. A dry cold front will also be making progress to the south across the area tomorrow, which will bring changes to our weather into this weekend.

Cooler and drier air will filter by this weekend behind the frontal boundary. Highs will be more so in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday with mainly sunny skies. The threat of wildfires could return by this time with lower humidity and breezy north winds. Temperatures and moisture levels will gradually increase through next week ahead of the possibility of rain by mid-week.

Talkin’ Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 13, located just north of South America, is forecast to become a tropical storm within the next day or so as it drifts west. The latest forecast track keeps this system well to our south over the Caribbean into this weekend. It could make landfall over Central America by Sunday morning potentially as a category 1 hurricane. We are also monitoring Tropical Depression 12 over the central Atlantic, which is expected to dissipate within the next 24 hours.

