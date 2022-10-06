LawCall
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49 when a Ford F-150 truck crossed 49. The car and truck collided, sending both vehicles off the road.(McHenry Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal accident involving an antique car Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. We’re told the couple in the car, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air, was on their way down to Cruisin’ the Coast.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, temporarily filling in for the Stone County coroner, has identified 67-year-old Sherry Arrington from Terry, Mississippi as the victim of the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to McHenry Fire Chief Thomas Muffler, the accident happened on Highway 49 just north of Highway 26 around 1:30 p.m. Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas confirms the the driver of the car, Mrs. Arrington’s husband, was taken to Forrest General Hospital.

Chief Thomas says the car was traveling south on Highway 49 when a Ford F-150 truck crossed 49. The car and truck collided, sending both vehicles off the road.

Wiggins Police are still investigating the crash.

