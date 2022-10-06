Coach Prime ‘looking forward’ to being ASU’s homecoming matchup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having a week off last week, the Jackson State University Tigers will travel to Montgomery to take on the Alabama State University Hornets for ASU’s homecoming game - a matchup that Head Coach Deion Sanders cannot wait for.

In Coach Prime’s opening statement on Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference press conference, he said, “I’m looking forward to being the homecoming [game] for Alabama State. This is going to be a great game because we are their homecoming.”

As always, Coach Sanders preaches to his team to dominate and expects no less. Being scheduled as a homecoming opponent typically implies that the opposing team, in this case, ASU, sees the game as an easy victory. However, that’s simply not the case for the #8 JSU Tigers.

“The man that’s not thinking would say — that’s disrespectful,” Coach Sanders said. “But the man that does [think] would say, You know what? This is like a money game, isn’t it? This is one of those games that you invite the opponent so you can make a lot of money. Because Jackson State travels deep. They come with all the fanfare, all the love.”

The Tigers are rolling and are undefeated this season. Coming into the matchup, Coach Prime suggests the Hornets should be careful what they wish for.

“It was brilliant to invite us because you’re going to make some money. But what comes with money? All money ain’t good money,” Coach Sanders said. “But we gon’ learn.”

“I’m excited to play in any homecoming,” said Coach Sanders via Thee Pregame Show. “There’s nothing like HBCU homecomings. So, I’m truly excited.”

As far as the matchup goes, the game is slated to be the toughest test yet for the Tigers against a “fundamentally sound” Hornets team.

The kickoff is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. in ASU Stadium.

