Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages.

One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days.

“They put the little lid back on it as if they stopped the water, but they never fixed the water pressure back on it,” said Anthony Ratliff while removing the lid from his roadside water meter.

Since September 8, he said he’s had no running water at his Siwell Road home. The Byram resident said water had been gushing from his water meter, flooding the roadside and his neighbor’s driveway. According to the 53-year-old, he’s called Jackson repeatedly and spoken with a water supervisor. He said Jackson crews broke the meter weeks ago when they changed it.

“And I went back to the city of Jackson this morning at eight o’clock, and they said spoke with the supervisor in the office,” said Ratliff. “They said they were going to get somebody to start right on it but as you can see they put a lid back on it, but still no water pressure.

After talking with the Byram homeowner Thursday afternoon, he found a note, with the time 11:08 a.m., on his door from the Water Maintenance/ Meter Service Crew. The card read “Determined leak is on the customer side of the meter.”

Ratliff said he then dug the water from the meter and found it was broken. He denies causing the break.

“Everybody else around me had water, said Ratliff. “They kept telling me putting me off and putting me on and said it’s gonna be tomorrow. It’ll be the next day. We got your ticket, but nobody ever follow back. I never got a phone call. I never get an update email.”

Jackson City officials said the meter has been reset, and they are waiting on the property owner to tie their end of the service to the water meter. For nearly a month the Byram man has been showering at the home of family and friends and eating out each meal.

“City of Jackson problems all over again,” added Ratliff.

The self-employed Jackson businessman said he moved to his home three years ago in hopes of fleeing the issues plaguing the capital city.

