Attorney says Richard’s last day for picking up trash in Jackson could be Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attorney for Richard’s Disposal says his client is considering ending trash collections in the city after Saturday if the company isn’t paid.

“I can confirm there is the possibility he would stop if something isn’t worked out by then,” said John Walker, attorney for the Baton Rouge-based Richard’s. “Saturday has been discussed as the last day and is what is being considered.”

Richard’s has been picking up trash in the capital city for six months. However, the firm has yet to be paid for the work.

Based on the amount Richard’s charged the city for its first two months of service, the company says it is owed more than $4.8 million.

“It’s definitely put a financial strain on the company. That’s why we filed a motion for a summary judgment yesterday,” Walker said.

If Richard’s does quit, the city could face daily fines of up to $25,000 and other legal challenges from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for its failure to pick up residential garbage.

Meanwhile, the company is currently suing the city in federal court seeking payment for work done. The company filed a motion for summary judgment on October 5, seeking the “immediate payment of the fair market value of the solid waste collections services rendered to the defendant.”

“RDI has never been instructed to stop performing the waste collection services for the COJ by any COJ officer, individual, entity, director, and/or COJ administrative body/representative,” attorneys for the company wrote.

The original suit was filed in July in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, seeking more than $1.6 million in restitution for two months of work dating back to April 1.

That same day, a letter from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba welcomes Richard’s to the city, saying the firm was the “selected vendor to provide emergency solid waste collection services.”

However, the council never approved bringing on the company, and had, in fact, voted down proposals to hire Richard’s on multiple occasions.

In his correspondence, the mayor said he believed he was given a pathway by the court to keep Richard’s in place, citing a later vacated ruling by Judge Jess Dickinson that the mayor could hypothetically veto a no vote of the city council and then sue the council claiming it’s no vote was “arbitrary and capricious.”

Attorneys for Richard’s argue that even though the council never approved the contract, the council never told them to stop picking up trash.

(The council issued a cease and desist notice on either March 31 or April 1, telling the company it would not be paid for the work.)

Richard’s attorneys also say the council’s attorney even told the court in July that it did not want the company to stop work as the legal cases related to the city’s trash were making their way through the court system.

“The city council does not want to create a situation where people who live in Jackson... are not being delivered the provision of garbage collection services,” attorney John Scanlon said.

Court transcripts show Scanlon went on to say “they are not saying with the status quo that they are picking any one particular vendor for one particular contract... They’re simply saying they don’t want to be viewed as -- even though they’re bringing this very important legal question to the court -- as putting the brakes on the provision of garbage collection services to its citizens.”

At the time, the council had filed a challenge in Hinds County Chancery Court asking for a determination on whether the mayor could veto a negative council vote. The judge in that case determined the mayor could not.

Scanlon said the status quo was not about keeping Richard’s on, but rather having any contractor that had been chosen by the council, “preferably one with a legal contract we can legally pay.”

Council President Ashby Foote could not be reached for comment. The council is expected to discuss the matter in executive session at a special called meeting Thursday afternoon.

City Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said she could not comment at the time.

According to the Northside Sun, Working Together Jackson is expected to host a Zoom meeting Friday to discuss the matter.

An official with Working Together Jackson declined to comment for this story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.