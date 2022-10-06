LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays

Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and...
Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S.(NikR / Sketchfab / CC BY-SA 4.0/Amazon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.

The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.

Amazon, which typically beefs up its operations during the holidays, was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year.

Amazon said Thursday that workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S. It had announced last week it would raise its average pay for its frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a move aimed towards attracting more employees in a tight labor market. The company also said it would make changes so employees can get paid more frequently than one or twice a month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
JPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after shooting man with stolen gun
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
Woman arrested for stabbing roommate in abdomen, neck in Florence home
Woman arrested for stabbing roommate in abdomen, neck in Florence home

Latest News

Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Protester subdued by Rams’ Wagner files police report
A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School in Florida on Wednesday.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Homecoming bonfire explodes in Florida
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA...
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
A water tower emblazon with the City of Jackson, Miss., official seal.
Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing