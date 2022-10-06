22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle outside a Jackson home.

Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive, police say.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

JPD did not release any other information about what happened or how.

Investigators did say Houston was wanted by JPD for multiple violent felony crimes.

