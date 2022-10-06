LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

2 firefighters die in crash while returning to station, officials say

Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were killed in a crash while returning to the station.
By KyLeah Frazier and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - A Texas community is mourning the loss of two volunteer firefighters who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer.

According to an announcement from the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, 19-year-old firefighter Brendan Torres and 51-year-old Fire Chief Curtis Brown were involved in a crash late Tuesday night while returning from a call.

KFDA reports that authorities responded to a call about a head-on collision involving a vehicle with the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department and a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said the truck appeared to be traveling northeast when the driver tried to pass another vehicle before it struck the fire department’s vehicle head-on.

Authorities pronounced Brown and Torres dead at the scene.

Officials said that the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
Man arrested for repeatedly hitting girlfriend with broom in Yazoo City
Police arrested Glenda Agee, 53, after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the back.
Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back, police say

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
EXCLUSIVE: Bond set at $5 million for mother charged with striking, biting her infant daughter
EXCLUSIVE: Bond set at $5 million for mother charged with striking, biting her infant daughter
A photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual...
‘Scrubs’ producer Eric Weinberg charged with sex assaults
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward sea as US redeploys carrier
Mississippi teacher attrition rate ticks up this school year and is worse in low-performing...
Mississippi teacher attrition rate ticks up this school year and is worse in low-performing districts