Woman arrested for stabbing roommate in abdomen, neck in Florence home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested Wednesday after stabbing her roommate in Florence.

According to Rankin County Sherriff’s Office spokesperson Paul Holley, Rankin County deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Central Avenue in Florence Wednesday morning. Deputies were told that an individual had been stabbed.

Once on the scene, deputies detained a woman identified as 37-year-old Cheyenne Lowman Smith.

Deputies then discovered a 55-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdomen and a cut wound on his neck.

The victim was immediately transferred to a hospital and is in stable condition. Smith was then transported to the Rankin County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault.

Smith will be set for an initial appearance at the Rankin County Court.

