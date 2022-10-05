William ‘Napolean’ Edwards denied bond in alleged murder of community activist

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Ervin Edwards, also known locally as “The Cipher” and “Napolean,” was denied bond Wednesday in the alleged murder of a community activist. Edwards plead not guilty in September.

Edwards, 55, faces one count of first-degree murder by deliberate design and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Robert Davis earlier this year.

Investigators said Davis had been shot at least eight times, and believe Edwards shot and killed Davis at the home of a woman both men knew.

After the shooting, Edwards ran from law enforcement and was captured in New Orleans. He had been previously convicted of cocaine possession in 1996 and false pretense the next year.

Edwards built a following on social media through his show, “The Cipher Voice.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.