LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

William ‘Napolean’ Edwards denied bond in alleged murder of community activist

William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)(Clinton PD/WLBT Archives)
By Holly Emery and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Ervin Edwards, also known locally as “The Cipher” and “Napolean,” was denied bond Wednesday in the alleged murder of a community activist. Edwards plead not guilty in September.

Edwards, 55, faces one count of first-degree murder by deliberate design and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Robert Davis earlier this year.

Investigators said Davis had been shot at least eight times, and believe Edwards shot and killed Davis at the home of a woman both men knew.

After the shooting, Edwards ran from law enforcement and was captured in New Orleans. He had been previously convicted of cocaine possession in 1996 and false pretense the next year.

Edwards built a following on social media through his show, “The Cipher Voice.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
Man arrested for repeatedly hitting girlfriend with broom in Yazoo City
Police arrested Glenda Agee, 53, after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the back.
Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back, police say

Latest News

Man accused of running over girlfriend denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court
Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court
Things To Know
Things To Know for Wednesday, October 5
Traffic Alert (generic)
ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: a bit warmer, more sunshine mid-late week