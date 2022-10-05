Things To Know for Wednesday, October 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18

A light show that doesn’t make too many stops in the South is making its way to the Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season. The Magic of Lights is coming to Brandon for the first time ever as this area right here behind the amphitheater is going to look a lot different in the next two weeks, according to Mayor Butch Lee. Over 2 million LED lightbulbs are going to construct some of the best Christmas light displays you’ve ever seen on this pathway. “So Magic of Lights is kind of like what we were doing on steroids,” Mayor Lee said. “So, it’s going to be some animation, gonna be a lot more sound, a lot more lights. Some of these features are 32-35 feet tall. There will be a map. I’m hoping that this story will show off the things that you go through like Prehistoric Christmas and a huge Barbie and a lot of other things like that.” Magic of Lights is meant to be a family show that everyone can enjoy.

2. New security measures implemented for the Mississippi State Fair

The state fair is just two days away, and thousands of people are expected to pour into the fairgrounds to take part in all the fun. However, this year things will have a different look because security will be beefed up. Crews are wrapping up the work day here at the fairgrounds. They’ve been busy putting up the rides and other traditional things that we’re used to seeing here at the fair. One new thing we can get used to seeing is security checkpoints and metal detectors. Additionally, if you’re under a certain age, you’ll have to be accompanied by an adult to get in.

3. Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her

Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her (WLBT)

A man ran over his girlfriend in Jackson on Tuesday, killing her. According to police, the man and woman are both 23 years old. They shared children together. Neighbors at the scene told WLBT that the woman was the mother of twins. A man ran over his girlfriend in Jackson on Tuesday, killing her. ., and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.