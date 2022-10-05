Suspect in Jay Lee murder files lawsuit, claims he’s being illegally detained

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of killing Jimmie “Jay” Lee filed a lawsuit against Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is being illegally held in jail.

Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of Lee, whose body has yet to be found.

Herrington is being held without bond. The lawsuit is a petition for writ of habeas corpus, which claims Herrington is being held without bond unlawfully.

Herrington says there has been no direct evidence to implicate him in Lee’s murder, and that detectives made the arrest after tracking Lee and Herrington’s movements through social networking applications and surveillance footage, as well as the use of “cadaver dogs” which conducted a search at Herrington’s apartment.

The lawsuit claims that evidence from the dogs was used to charge Herrington with murder, but detectives were unable to say if the dogs are verified to detect human remains.

Herrington has been in jail in Lafayette County without bail since July 22.

Authorities believe Lee was killed “on or around July 8.”

Herrington’s family still claims his innocence as well and have asked for his release.

“We’re not talking about someone with a criminal past,” Herrington’s brother Tevin Coleman said. “We’re not talking about someone with a past two-time, three times, or one-time felon. Or that even has a speeding ticket on their record. We’re speaking of someone with high character, and that’s why I’m here.”

