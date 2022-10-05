LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Suspect in Jay Lee murder files lawsuit, claims he’s being illegally detained

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of killing Jimmie “Jay” Lee filed a lawsuit against Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is being illegally held in jail.

Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of Lee, whose body has yet to be found.

Herrington is being held without bond. The lawsuit is a petition for writ of habeas corpus, which claims Herrington is being held without bond unlawfully.

Herrington says there has been no direct evidence to implicate him in Lee’s murder, and that detectives made the arrest after tracking Lee and Herrington’s movements through social networking applications and surveillance footage, as well as the use of “cadaver dogs” which conducted a search at Herrington’s apartment.

The lawsuit claims that evidence from the dogs was used to charge Herrington with murder, but detectives were unable to say if the dogs are verified to detect human remains.

Herrington has been in jail in Lafayette County without bail since July 22.

Authorities believe Lee was killed “on or around July 8.”

The full lawsuit is attached below:

Herrington’s family still claims his innocence as well and have asked for his release.

“We’re not talking about someone with a criminal past,” Herrington’s brother Tevin Coleman said. “We’re not talking about someone with a past two-time, three times, or one-time felon. Or that even has a speeding ticket on their record. We’re speaking of someone with high character, and that’s why I’m here.”

Tim Herrington’s family asks for release

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Man runs over his girlfriend in Jackson, killing her
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
Man arrested for repeatedly hitting girlfriend with broom in Yazoo City
Police arrested Glenda Agee, 53, after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the back.
Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back, police say

Latest News

Richard’s Disposal employee shot in the leg during his work break
William Ervin Edwards (L) and Robert “Bobby” Davis (R)
William ‘Napolean’ Edwards denied bond in alleged murder of community activist
Man accused of running over girlfriend denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court
Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court
Things To Know
Things To Know for Wednesday, October 5