Richard’s Disposal employee shot in the leg during his work break

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richard’s Disposal employee was shot while on a work break Tuesday in the 3100 block of Northside Drive. 

Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting victim, Bobby Jones, 24, was taken to a hospital for surgery.

No further information is currently available.

