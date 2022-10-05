Richard’s Disposal employee shot in the leg during his work break

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richard’s Disposal employee was shot while on a work break Tuesday in the 3100 block of Northside Drive.

Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting victim, Bobby Jones, 24, was taken to a hospital for surgery.

No further information is currently available.

